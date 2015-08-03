Vancouver home price gains extend to other markets -housing agency
OTTAWA, May 11 Costly housing in the Canadian city of Vancouver has helped drive up prices in nearby cities, the country's federal housing agency said in a report on Thursday.
Aug 3 Winsan Shanghai Medical Science and Technology Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from August 4 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1fZSYHG
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
OTTAWA, May 11 Costly housing in the Canadian city of Vancouver has helped drive up prices in nearby cities, the country's federal housing agency said in a report on Thursday.
NEW YORK, May 11 Overall demand at Thursday's $15 billion U.S. 30-year Treasury bond sale, the final leg of the $62 billion quarterly refunding this week, hit a six-month low with investor purchases coming in below recent levels, Treasury data showed.