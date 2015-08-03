Spanish stocks lead European pull-back with worst day in 6 months
* Greek stocks rise for 13th day (Adds details, closing prices)
8월4일 (로이터) -
백화점 체인을 운영하고 있는 시어스 홀딩스 의 주가 3일(현지시간) 10% 급락한 19.39달러로 마감. 미국 내 수요 감소로 2분기 시어스의 동일매장 매출은 10.6% 감소할 것으로 전망.
2분기에 이자·세금·감가상각비 이전 조정 순익(EBITDA)은 1억8900만달러~2억4900만달러로 전년 동기의 2억9800만달러 대비 감소할 것으로 예상.
20일에 2분기 실적을 공개하는 시어스 홀딩스 주가는 직전 거래일 종가 기준, 올해에만 28% 하락. (jinwon.lee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
