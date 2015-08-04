** Traders expect a short squeeze in Hero MotoCorp after its Q1 profit beats expectations due to higher margins

** Hero MotoCorp EBITDA margins came in at 15.1 pct, much higher than analysts' expectations of nearly 13 pct

** Margin expansion, which management has been promising for past three quarters, has finally happened, an analyst tracking the stock says

** It may become an operating leverage story from here onwards, the analyst says

** QoQ margin beat came from gross margin expansion and lower other expenses - Religare

