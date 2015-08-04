BRIEF-JM Financial March-qtr profit up about 32 pct
* March quarter consol total income from operations 7.25 billion rupees
** Traders expect a short squeeze in Hero MotoCorp after its Q1 profit beats expectations due to higher margins
** Hero MotoCorp EBITDA margins came in at 15.1 pct, much higher than analysts' expectations of nearly 13 pct
** Margin expansion, which management has been promising for past three quarters, has finally happened, an analyst tracking the stock says
** It may become an operating leverage story from here onwards, the analyst says
** QoQ margin beat came from gross margin expansion and lower other expenses - Religare
** Any positive outlook by management in its conference call with analysts at 11:00 a.m. may further boost the stock (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says in Q4, company witnessed normalcy returning after the demonetization impact in Q3FY17.