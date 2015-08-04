** International roaming service provider Flexiroam Ltd's shares rise as much as 2.9 pct

** Company says unit Flexiroam Sdn Bhd collaborating with Knowlarity to enter Indian market

** Agreement to provide network access to key regions in India

** Deal also provides opportunity to add other markets, such as the Philippines, Turkey and Dubai

** Stock has fallen about 13 pct until Friday since its June 16 debut (Reuters Messaging: rushil.dutta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)