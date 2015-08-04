** NSE index options imply a wide band of about 800 points of the index for August series

** The implied trading band is way higher than seen in the last few derivative series

** Options predict a range of 8,200 to 9,000 for NSE index based on open positions

** Highest Call open interest stands at 9,000 strike with 3.7 mln shares

** Highest Put open interest stands at 8,200 strike with 4.14 mln shares

** August would be last month before much awaited likely interest rate hike by U.S. Federal Reserve

** It marks RBI policy review, parliament' monsoon session, July inflation data among key events (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)