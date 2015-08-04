** Force Motors jumps as much as 10 pct to mark a record high of 3,141.85 rupees a share

** Stock has gained nearly 97 pct in 11 sessions on continued optimism over earnings, likely order from BMW India and report of a new plant

** Company's June-quarter profit rises by 84 pct YoY to 357.6 mln rupees

** "Likely new order from BMW India increases visibility on margins and earnings," an analyst tracking the company said

** Also, company may set up a new plant in Pune which may cater to another carmaker - Analysts

** A company spokeswoman was not immediately reachable

** Force motors gains 407 pct in last 1 year while the sub index for the sector is up 23.9 pct in the same period

