BRIEF-JM Financial March-qtr profit up about 32 pct
* March quarter consol total income from operations 7.25 billion rupees
** Force Motors jumps as much as 10 pct to mark a record high of 3,141.85 rupees a share
** Stock has gained nearly 97 pct in 11 sessions on continued optimism over earnings, likely order from BMW India and report of a new plant
** Company's June-quarter profit rises by 84 pct YoY to 357.6 mln rupees
** "Likely new order from BMW India increases visibility on margins and earnings," an analyst tracking the company said
** Also, company may set up a new plant in Pune which may cater to another carmaker - Analysts
** A company spokeswoman was not immediately reachable
** Force motors gains 407 pct in last 1 year while the sub index for the sector is up 23.9 pct in the same period
(RM: shilpa.murthy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter consol total income from operations 7.25 billion rupees
* Says in Q4, company witnessed normalcy returning after the demonetization impact in Q3FY17.