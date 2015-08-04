** Hero MotoCorp Ltd falls as much as 2 pct after rising 3.6 pct intraday to 5-1/2 month high

** U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital likely to sell 1.5 pct stake in Hero MotoCorp via block deal, ET NOW reports without citing sources

** Deal likely to fetch Bain close to 8 bln rupees; Citi said to be the broker for the deal - ET NOW

** Bain Capital could not immediately be reached for comments

** Bain Capital raised $400 mln by selling a nearly 4 pct stake in India's biggest maker of motorcycle and scooters, Reuters reported in November