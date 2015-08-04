** Hero MotoCorp Ltd falls as much as 2 pct after
rising 3.6 pct intraday to 5-1/2 month high
** U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital likely to sell 1.5
pct stake in Hero MotoCorp via block deal, ET NOW reports
without citing sources
** Deal likely to fetch Bain close to 8 bln rupees; Citi
said to be the broker for the deal - ET NOW
** Bain Capital could not immediately be reached for
comments
** Bain Capital raised $400 mln by selling a nearly 4 pct
stake in India's biggest maker of motorcycle and scooters,
Reuters reported in November
(RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)