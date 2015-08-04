BRIEF-Bovis Homes shareholders vote to approve directors' remuneration report
* 90.13 percent of votes cast at agm in favour of approval of directors' remuneration report, 9.87 percent of votes cast against
Aug 4 (Reuters) Nomura Real Estate Office Fund Inc. EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
5 months to 5 months to
Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2015
LATEST PRIOR
FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 10.83
Operating 3.99
Recurring 2.74
Net 2.74
EPS 7,356 yen
RIYADH, May 2 HSBC-controlled Saudi British Bank (SABB) is in discussions with lenders over a U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue that could come as early as this month, banking sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.