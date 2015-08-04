BRIEF-Bovis Homes shareholders vote to approve directors' remuneration report
* 90.13 percent of votes cast at agm in favour of approval of directors' remuneration report, 9.87 percent of votes cast against
Aug 4 Hua Yuan Property Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 43.7 percent y/y at 132.5 million yuan ($21.34 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JJzFOK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
RIYADH, May 2 HSBC-controlled Saudi British Bank (SABB) is in discussions with lenders over a U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue that could come as early as this month, banking sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.