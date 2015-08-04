BRIEF-Marico says co witnessed normalcy returning in Q4 after demonetization impact
* Says in Q4, company witnessed normalcy returning after the demonetization impact in Q3FY17.
** Shilpa Medicare jumps 20 pct to its daily limit
** Marks all-time high of 1079.25 rupees per share
** Company is due to post its quarterly results on Friday
** Some of its plants are expected to get approval by U.S. FDA in next two quarters - Dealers
** A company spokesman was not immediately reachable for comment
** Stock has gained nearly 103.7 pct in last 1 year while the sub index for the sector is up 40.93 pct in the same period
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 1.53 billion rupees