BRIEF-JM Financial March-qtr profit up about 32 pct
* March quarter consol total income from operations 7.25 billion rupees
** Berger Paints' shares rise as much as 3.9 pct
** Touches highest intra-day level since April 13
** April-June standalone sales grew at 7.9 pct ahead of industry leader Asian Paints' 7 pct increase
** Operating margins also expand on strong cost control: analyst
** Also, company plans to set up two new factories in Assam
* Says in Q4, company witnessed normalcy returning after the demonetization impact in Q3FY17.