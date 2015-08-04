** Berger Paints' shares rise as much as 3.9 pct

** Touches highest intra-day level since April 13

** April-June standalone sales grew at 7.9 pct ahead of industry leader Asian Paints' 7 pct increase

** Operating margins also expand on strong cost control: analyst

** Also, company plans to set up two new factories in Assam

