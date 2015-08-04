MOVES-Sands to join Natixis syndicate from Jefferies
LONDON, May 2 Terence Sands is set to join Natixis as part of the leveraged loan and high-yield bond syndication team, banking sources said.
Aug 4 Xi'an Hongsheng Technology Co Ltd
* Says terminates share private placement plan, shares to resume trading on August 7
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KNy4J7
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Extraordinary general meeting approves merger with ACRON Swiss Premium Assets AG