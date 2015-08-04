Aug 4 Greattown Holdings Ltd

* Says plans to issue up to 2.8 billion yuan ($450.99 million)bonds

* Says signs strategic agreement with Shenzhen Qianhai Financial Holdings Co

* Says to buy 30 percent stake in property unit for 1.5 billion yuan

* Says trading of shares to resume on August 5

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1gGQC1d ; bit.ly/1Hnz8f9 ; bit.ly/1IJEGpE ; bit.ly/1K1NnbJ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)