BRIEF-Sanwil Holding FY net loss narrows to 63,000 zlotys
* FY 2016 net loss 63,000 zlotys ($16,316.59) versus loss of 12.0 million zlotys year ago
Aug 4 Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co Ltd
* Says preliminary H1 net profit up 86.4 percent y/y at 148.4 million yuan ($23.90 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1M8WY6y
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* FY 2016 net loss 63,000 zlotys ($16,316.59) versus loss of 12.0 million zlotys year ago
* Shares fall nearly 6 pct (Adds shares, capex forecast, analyst comment)