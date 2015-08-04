BRIEF-Acron Helvetia VII Immobilien: EGM approves merger with ACRON Swiss Premium Assets AG
* Extraordinary general meeting approves merger with ACRON Swiss Premium Assets AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 4 Founder Securities Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 189.85 million shares to end, shares to start trading on Aug 10
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MK5SpZ
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Qtrly net profit attributable to equity owners of parent company rmb228.6 million versus rmb7.04 billion