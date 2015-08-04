BRIEF-Sanwil Holding FY net loss narrows to 63,000 zlotys
* FY 2016 net loss 63,000 zlotys ($16,316.59) versus loss of 12.0 million zlotys year ago
Aug 4 XiAn Minsheng Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire trading house for 26.8 billion yuan ($4.32 billion) via share issue
* Says aims to raise up to 13.2 billion yuan in private placement of shares to support company's operation and bussiness development
* Says trading of shares to resume on August 5
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1VZ0V0G ; bit.ly/1Dq3YZF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FY 2016 net loss 63,000 zlotys ($16,316.59) versus loss of 12.0 million zlotys year ago
* Shares fall nearly 6 pct (Adds shares, capex forecast, analyst comment)