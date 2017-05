** Nestle India gains as much as 10.2 pct

** Heads towards biggest single-day gain since Oct. 2007

** India's FSSAI-approved lab finds Maggi noodles safe - PTI in Times of India

** Company targets growth in other businesses after Maggi scare

** India court concludes hearing Maggi noodles case; The Bombay High Court will give a judgement at a later date. (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)