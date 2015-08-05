BRIEF-United Bank of India says revised overnight MCLR to 8.20 pct
* Says revised overnight MCLR to 8.20 percent w.e.f may 15 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qzUR7p) Further company coverage:
** Indian companies will likely miss market expectations of 16-17 pct earnings growth next year, says Sunil Asnani, a portfolio manager at Matthews Asia
** Inflation will not come down at CPI level and therefore monetary policy may not be too loose, says Asnani during a press briefing
** Indian central bank holds rates, leaves door open for more easing
** Says Modi-led government will likely be able to pass only half of the planned reforms
** Adds investors may focus on companies with higher pricing power, competitive advantage
** Matthews Asia's India fund is invested heavily in financial, consumer staples, healthcare and IT stocks (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago