BRIEF-India's UCO Bank March-qtr net loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 5.88 billion rupees versus net loss of 17.15 billion rupees year ago
** Bharti Airtel gains 3 pct
** April-June EBITDA at 82.5 billion rupees was higher than estimates - Goldman Sachs
** Q1 profit beats estimates on gain from tower sales
** Analysts expect positive commentary by company's management in conference call at 02:30 pm later in the day
** Also, Citi says company remains best placed to counter Reliance Jio's LTE network due to superior spectrum portfolio, willingness to invest and good execution
** Reliance Jio, the telecoms unit of conglomerate Reliance Industries, plans to launch 4G broadband services by December.
* March quarter profit 18.5 million rupees versus 14.8 million rupees year ago