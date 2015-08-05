** Bharti Airtel gains 3 pct

** April-June EBITDA at 82.5 billion rupees was higher than estimates - Goldman Sachs

** Q1 profit beats estimates on gain from tower sales

** Analysts expect positive commentary by company's management in conference call at 02:30 pm later in the day

** Also, Citi says company remains best placed to counter Reliance Jio's LTE network due to superior spectrum portfolio, willingness to invest and good execution

** Reliance Jio, the telecoms unit of conglomerate Reliance Industries, plans to launch 4G broadband services by December.

