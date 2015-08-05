** Adani Enterprises Ltd's shares rise over 9 pct adding to Monday's 11.4 pct rise

** Co said on Tuesday it was in talks with Taiwan's Foxconn for a possible joint venture, though no agreement had been signed

** Adani group owns and operates Mundra Port, which has a special economic zone status, and is beneficial to any multinational company looking to set up export facilities in India: analyst

** Taiwan's Foxconn is the world's largest contract maker of electronic products and counts companies like Apple, BlackBerry, Motorola, Huawei and Xiaomi as clients

** Local media had reported that Adani was planning a joint venture worth $5 billion with Foxconn

** Foxconn says looking at long-term investments in India