** Tata Steel is up 3.9 pct making it the best performer in the NSE index which is up 0.78 percent

** Heads towards biggest single day gain since May 5

** Analysts say company is looking to deleverage and improve return ratios amid weak global steel consumption

** Company has spun out its long products unit into a standalone business to better pursue strategic options

** Tata Steel was in talks to sell their long products operation to the Kelsch Group which has withdrawn from negotiations

** Also, Titan Company announced that Tata Sons would acquire 19.4 million shares from Tata Steel on or after August 11 (RM: tripti.kalro.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)