BRIEF-India's UCO Bank March-qtr net loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 5.88 billion rupees versus net loss of 17.15 billion rupees year ago
** Newspaper publisher Jagran Prakashan gains 4 pct, poised for highest close this year
** Stock seen as big beneficiary of increased ad expenditure in Bihar and UP, its key markets, ahead of state elections
** Ads contribute nearly a third of its overall revenues - Reuters calculations
** Bihar election likely in Oct-Nov and UP in March
** April-June consolidated ad revenue increased by 12 pct yoy, the % highest among its comparable peers, according to company filings
** Stock trades at 14x forward earnings vs 16x of peer DB Corp - Eikon data (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter profit 18.5 million rupees versus 14.8 million rupees year ago