** Newspaper publisher Jagran Prakashan gains 4 pct, poised for highest close this year

** Stock seen as big beneficiary of increased ad expenditure in Bihar and UP, its key markets, ahead of state elections

** Ads contribute nearly a third of its overall revenues - Reuters calculations

** Bihar election likely in Oct-Nov and UP in March

** April-June consolidated ad revenue increased by 12 pct yoy, the % highest among its comparable peers, according to company filings

** Stock trades at 14x forward earnings vs 16x of peer DB Corp - Eikon data (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)