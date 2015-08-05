** London Stock Exchange Group up c.2.9 pct & among
top FTSE-100 gainers after Europe's oldest independent
bourse posts higher-than-expected H1 adjusted oper profit
** Co's results boosted by growth in its global indexes
business FTSE-Russell as benefits from Russell acquisition
offsetting subdued organic growth levels
** Numis analysts say well placed FY as regulatory
environment remains favourable, appetite still around for IPOs
and FTSE and Russell Index businesses to benefit from the rising
demand for low-cost index based products
** 8 of 15 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher & 7
"hold"; their median PT is 2725p
** Stock up 16 pct YTD Chart: link.reuters.com/vyt35w
