Aug 5 Jiangsu Sainty Corp Ltd

* Says plans to sell 25.96 percent stake in Nanjing-based leasing firm for an estimated 130.3 million yuan ($20.98 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1eSd7P0

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2097 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)