BRIEF-India's NDTV Ltd posts March-qtr consol profit
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago
Aug 5 China Greatwall Computer Shenzhen
* Says signs agreement to buy TPV Technology's 370.45 million shares, shareholdings will be increased to 24.32 percent after transaction
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IGsXno
* Says its unit Formosa Prosonic Electronics Sdn. BHD plans to dispose plant and land for 10.8 million ringgit