G7 communiques to include reference to trade-German source
BARI, Italy, May 12 A communique by finance chiefs from some of the world's richest nations will include a clause on trade, contrary to initial plans, a German official said on Friday.
Aug 5 Wedge Industrial Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt from Aug 6 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HpYQjh
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
BARI, Italy, May 12 A communique by finance chiefs from some of the world's richest nations will include a clause on trade, contrary to initial plans, a German official said on Friday.
* Safeguard Scientifics enters into new $75 million secured credit facility