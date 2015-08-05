Aug 5 Everbright Securities Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit up 1,180.1 percent y/y at 4.9 billion yuan ($789.10 million)

* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 600 million A-shares in private placement

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1eSsc2Q; bit.ly/1hj3875

