BRIEF-India's BSL March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 18.5 million rupees versus 14.8 million rupees year ago
Aug 5 DEA General Aviation Holding Co Ltd
* Says unit Rotor Schmiede plans to acquire Germany's Xtremeair for 3.6 million euros ($3.92 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MaJWpa
($1 = 0.9191 euros)
* Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and vendors entered into agreement