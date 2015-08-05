BRIEF-A8 New Media announces investment in Qingsong Fund III
* Agreed to invest RMB20 million to subscribe for approximately 3.23% interest in Qingsong Fund III in capacity of lp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 5 Hubei Kaile Science And Technology Co Ltd
* Says signs sales contracts worth a combined 183.96 million yuan ($29.63 million)
* Lau Mo has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: