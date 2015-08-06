** Citi upgrades India's Indraprastha Gas to "buy" from "sell"

** Raises target price to 571 rupees per share vs 422 rupees per share earlier

** the bank cites volume recovery, stabilising margins, abating regulatory risks and acquisitions as key reasons for the upgrade

** Stock has 13 buy, 9 hold and 2 sell ratings - Eikon data

** Indraprastha Gas weaving acquisitions to boost volumes

** However, company's June-qtr net profit down about 11 pct

