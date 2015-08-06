BRIEF-India's Cera Sanitaryware March-qtr operating profit rises
* March quarter operating profit 556.8 million rupees versus 517.3 million rupees year ago
** Citi upgrades India's Indraprastha Gas to "buy" from "sell"
** Raises target price to 571 rupees per share vs 422 rupees per share earlier
** the bank cites volume recovery, stabilising margins, abating regulatory risks and acquisitions as key reasons for the upgrade
** Stock has 13 buy, 9 hold and 2 sell ratings - Eikon data
** Indraprastha Gas weaving acquisitions to boost volumes
** However, company's June-qtr net profit down about 11 pct
* March quarter net profit 97.3 million rupees versus 71.7 million rupees year ago