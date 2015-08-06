** Siemens Ltd shares may open higher after strong operating performance in April-June, but high valuations and fall in order intake may weigh at higher levels

** Stock trades at 76.85x 1-year forward earnings - Thomson Reuters data

** Order intake for the quarter stood at 22.34 bln rupees vs 26.69 bln rupees in Jan-March

** April-June EBITDA margin at multi-year high of 10.7 pct

** Margin expansion was witnessed across most segments, led by multiple factors such as possible write-back of provision, savings in material costs - Motilal Oswal (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)