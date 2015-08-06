BEIJING Aug 6 Chinese local governments are
using tough new environmental rules to shut down or relocate pig
farms, contributing to a sharp fall in hog stocks and a surge in
domestic pork prices, government and industry bodies said.
After record high pork prices caused a spike in inflation in
2011, Beijing rolled out subsidies and other incentives to pig
farms, leading to an investment boom in the sector, which is
dominated by small and medium-sized farms.
But in the wake of several food safety scandals, including
the discovery of 16,000 dead pigs floating down the Huangpu
river into Shanghai in 2013, the government banned breeding
activity around major rivers and cities.
The revised Environmental Protection Law effective this year
gives local authorities more powers to shut down breeding
operations that fail to meet discharge standards.
"The new environmental rules put pig-breeding farms under
very heavy pressure," Gong Guifen, secretary-general of the
National Swine Industry Association, told Reuters. "Lots of
farms are being shut down, some even without any compensation."
The closures mostly affected developed regions such as
Guangdong and Fujian, where land is expensive, the industry
association said in a report last month, arguing some of the
farms forced to shut had fully met environmental requirements.
It said environmental compliance was being used as a
"weapon" to serve the economic agendas of local governments,
which had sold off some of the vacated land to more lucrative
industrial sectors.
Local authorities apply the same standards to pig farms as
to other industries but the farms are unable to bear the high
costs, Gong said.
The agriculture ministry said on Wednesday that breeding sow
and hog numbers had fallen to their lowest levels since 2008, in
part because of the relocation of farms from well-off provinces
in the south and east.
Domestic prices are expected to rise further in coming
months and that could drive up imports.
The agriculture ministry said the pig breeding sector
suffered total losses of 80.9 billion yuan ($13 billion) in 2014
due to oversupply and weak demand.
It is unclear how many pig farms have been forced to close,
or how many are still under threat, Gong said.
Fujian province closed more than 14,000 small farms in the
first half of the year, while in central China's Hunan the total
number of farms dropped 11.1 percent over the same period,
according to local media reports.
($1 = 6.2087 yuan)
