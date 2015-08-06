* Chinese bank non-performing loan ratio was 1.82% at
end-June
* Bad loans rose 322.2 billion yuan in H1 to 1.8 trillion
yuan
BEIJING Aug 6 Bad loans at Chinese banks rose
35.7 percent during the first half of 2015 as economic growth
remained sluggish and manufacturers struggled, the chairman of
the banking sector regulator said.
Shang Fulin, chairman of China Banking Regulatory Commission
(CBRC), told an internal meeting last week that non-performing
loans (NPLs) at banks rose 322.2 billion yuan in the first six
months of the year to 1.8 trillion yuan ($289.9 billion),
according to a transcript of the meeting seen by Reuters.
He also said the banks' profit growth in the first-half
slowed by 13.03 percentage points from a year ago, with total
net profits amounting to 1.1 trillion yuan in the first six
months.
"In the bigger context of (China's) economic slowdown, the
whole truth of the banking sector's credit risks is beginning to
emerge," Shang said, according to the transcript.
Lower profit growth will "reduce shareholder return, weaken
banks' capability to supplement capital and prevent risks", he
added, saying it was now the "new normal".
The proportion of NPLs rose 0.22 percentage points from the
beginning of the year to 1.82 percent of all loans at end-June,
Shang said.
China's five biggest state-owned lenders, which include the
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
, China Construction Bank Corp , Bank
of China Ltd and Agricultural Bank of China
Ltd , are expected to report first-half
earnings in the next few weeks.
As China restructures its economy, the total number of
industrial companies reporting losses increased 11 percent in
May from a year earlier, Nomura said in a July 21 report. Total
losses at the firms rose 15 percent during the same period.
Separately, Shang said China Development Bank and the
Export-Import Bank of China had received 568.9 billion yuan in
capital injections.
($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi)
