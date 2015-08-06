** Indian drugmakers' transition to making complex generics from simple should drive significant re-rating - CLSA

** Drugs worth $100 bln, especially in biologics, are losing patent protection over next five years in the United States, the bank adds

** Dr.Reddy's Laboratories gains as much as 3.2 pct to mark a record high of 4,326.5 rupees; CLSA says company's profit can increase to $1 bln by FY20 as products unfold

** Also, Dr.Reddy's announces collaboration with Amgen in India

** Cadila Healthcare up 2 pct; CLSA upgrades to "outperform" from "underperform" citing differentiated drug pipeline

** Lupin and Aurobindo Pharma also up nearly 2 pct each on rising prospects of their U.S. businesses - Analysts

** Lupin looks to revive U.S. growth with $880 mln GAVIS deal

