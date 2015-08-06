UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 4
May 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16 points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
** Indian drugmakers' transition to making complex generics from simple should drive significant re-rating - CLSA
** Drugs worth $100 bln, especially in biologics, are losing patent protection over next five years in the United States, the bank adds
** Dr.Reddy's Laboratories gains as much as 3.2 pct to mark a record high of 4,326.5 rupees; CLSA says company's profit can increase to $1 bln by FY20 as products unfold
** Also, Dr.Reddy's announces collaboration with Amgen in India
** Cadila Healthcare up 2 pct; CLSA upgrades to "outperform" from "underperform" citing differentiated drug pipeline
** Lupin and Aurobindo Pharma also up nearly 2 pct each on rising prospects of their U.S. businesses - Analysts
** Lupin looks to revive U.S. growth with $880 mln GAVIS deal
May 4 India's NSE index rose on Thursday as bank stocks climbed on a government move to tackle surging bad loans, with ICICI Bank up nearly 9 percent after it said additions to non-performing loans would be lower this year.