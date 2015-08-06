(Adds company forecast)
Aug 6 (Reuters)-
Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 42.28 37.75 200.00 - 220.00
(+12.0 pct) (+56.8 pct) (+19.1 - +31.0 pct)
Operating 7.91 5.07 17.00 - 25.00
(+56.1 pct) (+634.9 pct) (+3.5 - +52.2 pct)
Recurring 9.54 4.86 17.00 - 25.00
(+96.5 pct) (+224.2 pct) (+0.1 - +47.2 pct)
Net 6.00 3.41 11.00 - 18.00
(+76.0 pct) (+11.9 - +83.1 pct)
EPS 49.20 yen 29.57 yen 90.21 yen - 147.62 yen
EPS Diluted 49.11 yen 29.54 yen
Ann Div 30.00 yen 30.00 yen - 45.00 yen
-Q2 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen
-Q4 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen - 35.00 yen
NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd formed from the merger of game content makers Square and Enix
on April 1, 2003.
