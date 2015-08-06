BRIEF-Bytom April revenue up 31.4 pct yoy
* April revenue 19.1 million zlotys ($4.9 million), up 31.4 percent year on year
(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Aug 6 (Reuters)- Asics Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Dec 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 221.66 265.10 423.00 Operating 21.27 33.07 33.00 Recurring 19.90 35.06 32.00 Net 14.53 24.53 21.00 EPS 76.53 yen 129.25 yen 110.63 yen EPS Diluted 72.30 yen 122.19 yen Ann Div 23.50 yen 23.50 yen -Q2 div -Q4 div 23.50 yen 23.50 yen NOTE - Asics Corp is a large sporting goods company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* April revenue 19.1 million zlotys ($4.9 million), up 31.4 percent year on year
DUBAI, May 4 Stock markets in the Gulf pulled back in early trade on Thursday, following global bourses and oil down, though some shares outperformed in response to corporate earnings.