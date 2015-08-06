(Adds company forecast) Aug 6 (Reuters)- KLab Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2015

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 10.44 9.59 16.94

(+8.9 pct) (+34.6 pct) (+6.2 pct) Operating 1.55 696 mln 2.55

(+122.9 pct) (+34.9 pct) Recurring 1.61 700 mln 2.61

(+130.3 pct) (+30.6 pct) Net 665 mln 541 mln 1.32

(+22.9 pct) (+2.0 pct) EPS 18.35 yen 16.40 yen 36.20 yen EPS Diluted 17.93 yen 15.83 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - KLab Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.