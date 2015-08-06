BRIEF-Prime Focus Technologies signs deal with Turner Latin America
* Says Prime Focus Technologies signs deal with Turner Latin America
Aug 6 Bright Oceans Inter-telecom Co Ltd
* Says China Securities Finance Corp has become company's second biggest shareholder with 2.59 percent shareholdings as of Aug 3
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UpKUPH
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016