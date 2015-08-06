BRIEF-Prime Focus Technologies signs deal with Turner Latin America
* Says Prime Focus Technologies signs deal with Turner Latin America
Aug 6 Beijing Gehua CATV Network Co Ltd
* Says board approves to invest up to 190 million yuan ($30.60 million) to set up television network firm with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IJED92
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2096 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says Prime Focus Technologies signs deal with Turner Latin America
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016