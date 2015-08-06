BRIEF-Haima Automobile's vehicle sales down 50.1 pct y/y in April
* Says it sold 7,155 vehicles in April, down 50.1 percent y/y
Aug 6 Ningbo Shanshan Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 413.8 percent y/y at 611.2 million yuan ($98.43 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1gM7KCM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2096 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it sold 7,155 vehicles in April, down 50.1 percent y/y
* Shares up 3.2 pct, top DAX gainer (Adds shares, analyst comment)