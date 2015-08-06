BRIEF-Haima Automobile's vehicle sales down 50.1 pct y/y in April
* Says it sold 7,155 vehicles in April, down 50.1 percent y/y
Aug 6 Beijing Utour International Travel Service Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 200 million yuan ($32.21 million) to set up industry fund
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Nc3tCG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2096 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it sold 7,155 vehicles in April, down 50.1 percent y/y
* Shares up 3.2 pct, top DAX gainer (Adds shares, analyst comment)