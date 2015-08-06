BRIEF-Kingsignal Technology to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
Aug 6 Beijing Jetsen Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 80 percent stake in Huashi TV for 3.2 billion yuan ($515.33 million) via cash, share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1gMs3QC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2096 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016