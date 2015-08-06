BRIEF-PTL Enterprises March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 97.3 million rupees versus 71.7 million rupees year ago
I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 51000 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 31600 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 45700 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 35000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 39975 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 76000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 29000 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 22500 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 21000 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 10200 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 26300 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 9900 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 10000 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 27900 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 17000 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 19500 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 480 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 262 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 442 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 112 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 145 (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 29500 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 17500 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 26800 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 7100 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 567 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 595 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 550 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 560 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 696 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 905 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1245 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 101000 2. Rapeseed Oil 82500 3. Sunflower Oil 62000 4. Kardi Oil 87500 5. Linseed Oil 77000 6. Sesame Oil 76000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 58000 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 82000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 60000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 46500 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 52500 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 40000 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 55300 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 52000 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 50000 4. SE Neem Oil 85000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 60500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 83500 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 56800 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 62000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 69000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 105000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 470 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 515 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 35000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 860 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 880 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified (Marina H Raja)
* Fed downplays weak Q1 economic growth, bullish on labour market * Gold saw worst 1-day drop since Nov 23 in previous session * Silver hovers around near 4-month lows hit Wednesday * Dollar index hits 2-week high (Updates prices) By Sethuraman N R May 4 Gold fell to a six-week low on Thursday as the dollar rose to a two-week high on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June. Spot gold fell 0.3 per