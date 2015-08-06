Aug 6 Kinder Morgan :
* Tennessee Gas Pipeline (TGP) Company LLC
reports scheduled maintenance and force majeure event at MLV
403-1 to 404-1 on Donna Lateral m/s (segment 490 FH) effective
Intraday Cycle 2 (21:00) for the gas day of August 6, 2015
* It was not clear from the posting if the segment is
related to the shutdown of the TGP system following a rupture on
August 4
The TGP is an approximately 11,900-mile pipeline system that
transports natural gas from Louisiana, the Gulf of Mexico and
south Texas to the northeast section of the United States,
including New York City and Boston, according to the company
website.
(Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
