US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** August: Al-Salaam (Malaysia) - $80 mln REIT IPO. Maybank, RHB
** Sept: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Sept: CICC (China) - $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC
** 2H 2015: Star Petroleum Refining IPO-CPT.BK (Thailand) - $735 mln SET IPO. Bualuang, BofA Merrill, Finansa, Phatra, Morgan Stanley, Siam Commercial Bank
** India's Department of Disinvestment has scrapped the Basket 1 of shares to be sold under its disinvestment programme, according to two sources familiar with the situation
** Australia and New Zealand Banking Group intends to raise A$3bn (US$2.2bn) through an equity offering
** LIG Nex1 targets year's largest South Korea IPO ($1 = 6.2089 Chinese yuan) (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)