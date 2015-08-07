Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** August: Al-Salaam (Malaysia) - $80 mln REIT IPO. Maybank, RHB

** Sept: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche

** Sept: CICC (China) - $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC

** 2H 2015: Star Petroleum Refining IPO-CPT.BK (Thailand) - $735 mln SET IPO. Bualuang, BofA Merrill, Finansa, Phatra, Morgan Stanley, Siam Commercial Bank

** India's Department of Disinvestment has scrapped the Basket 1 of shares to be sold under its disinvestment programme, according to two sources familiar with the situation

** Australia and New Zealand Banking Group intends to raise A$3bn (US$2.2bn) through an equity offering

** LIG Nex1 targets year's largest South Korea IPO ($1 = 6.2089 Chinese yuan) (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)