** Macquarie says India is now a stock picker's market due to mixed macro conditions and rising flows in mutual funds, which are expected to participate in midcaps

** Collapse in gold prices and a lacklustre real estate market have pushed Indian retail investors towards equities

** Equity funds see 15th consecutive month of inflows and close in on the AUM of 4 trln rupees ($62.76 bln) mark: Crisil Research

** Domestic MFs have seen net inflows of $15 bln in the last 12 months against $6 bln of net outflows from FY10-14

** Macquarie adds Gujarat Pipapav Port, Dish TV , Prestige Estates and Bharti Infratel to its model portfolio

** Also adds one large-cap Dr.Reddy's Laboratories

** Removes NTPC, Idea Cellular and Sobha ($1 = 63.7372 Indian rupees) (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)