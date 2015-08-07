BRIEF-Indag Rubber recommends final dividend of 1.50 rupee per share
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** Macquarie says India is now a stock picker's market due to mixed macro conditions and rising flows in mutual funds, which are expected to participate in midcaps
** Collapse in gold prices and a lacklustre real estate market have pushed Indian retail investors towards equities
** Equity funds see 15th consecutive month of inflows and close in on the AUM of 4 trln rupees ($62.76 bln) mark: Crisil Research
** Domestic MFs have seen net inflows of $15 bln in the last 12 months against $6 bln of net outflows from FY10-14
** Macquarie adds Gujarat Pipapav Port, Dish TV , Prestige Estates and Bharti Infratel to its model portfolio
** Also adds one large-cap Dr.Reddy's Laboratories
** Removes NTPC, Idea Cellular and Sobha ($1 = 63.7372 Indian rupees) (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net profit 391.7 million rupees versus 562 million rupees year ago