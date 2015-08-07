US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
** Foreign buying resumed in Korea equities after 7 weeks of selling - Citi citing EPFR data
** Says Asia in total saw $238 mln of net foreign buying in the previous week
** Adds Taiwan and India had FII inflows of $27 mln and $98 mln respectively
** Says Thailand is the only market still seeing foreign outflow
** Separately, Japan outperformed and had inflows of $3.3 bln in the same period
** Also, Asia Pacific markets have not discounted Fed tightening yet (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)