** Foreign buying resumed in Korea equities after 7 weeks of selling - Citi citing EPFR data

** Says Asia in total saw $238 mln of net foreign buying in the previous week

** Adds Taiwan and India had FII inflows of $27 mln and $98 mln respectively

** Says Thailand is the only market still seeing foreign outflow

** Separately, Japan outperformed and had inflows of $3.3 bln in the same period

** Also, Asia Pacific markets have not discounted Fed tightening yet (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)