BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Mining and energy group Vedanta Ltd shares rise 3 pct
** Co to announce it will restart mining of iron ore in the western state of Goa next week: source
** Operations to begin once monsoon recedes in Goa: source
** A crackdown on illegal mining in 2012 banned mining in the state; the ban was partially lifted last year with a cap on annual production at 20 million tonnes
** The group's spokeswoman was not immediately reachable for comment (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain