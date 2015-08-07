** Mining and energy group Vedanta Ltd shares rise 3 pct

** Co to announce it will restart mining of iron ore in the western state of Goa next week: source

** Operations to begin once monsoon recedes in Goa: source

** A crackdown on illegal mining in 2012 banned mining in the state; the ban was partially lifted last year with a cap on annual production at 20 million tonnes

