US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
** CLSA raises India's weightage by 2 percentage points and that of Taiwan by 1 percentage point in its Asia Pacific ex Japan relative return portfolio
** Move on India comes after government's plan to inject $11 bln in state-run banks over next four years
** CLSA says while RBI has kept interest rates unchanged, the longer the central bank remains conservative the more rapidly interest rates will fall later
** Higher weightage of Taiwan is funded by reducing Korea by the same amount
** Says Korea's soaring current account surplus continues to put upward pressure on the won even as export growth continues to disappoint (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/manoj.rawal.thom sonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)