** CLSA raises India's weightage by 2 percentage points and that of Taiwan by 1 percentage point in its Asia Pacific ex Japan relative return portfolio

** Move on India comes after government's plan to inject $11 bln in state-run banks over next four years

** CLSA says while RBI has kept interest rates unchanged, the longer the central bank remains conservative the more rapidly interest rates will fall later

** Higher weightage of Taiwan is funded by reducing Korea by the same amount

** Says Korea's soaring current account surplus continues to put upward pressure on the won even as export growth continues to disappoint (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/manoj.rawal.thom sonreuters.com@reuters.net)