** Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, down c.2.8 pct & 3rd top FTSE-100 loser after Panmure Gordon says P/E ratio could contract in short term

** On track for sharpest 3-day drop in c.8 mnths after market reacts poorly to in-line results reported two days earlier

** Panmure Gordon shaves TP down to 1950p from 2300p and moves to "sell" from "buy"

** 10 of 19 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 8 "hold" and 1 "sell" or lower; their median PT is 2300p

** Brokerage says valuation at par with peers Wolseley and Grafton

** Travis Perkins trades at forward 12 mnth P/E of 15.6 vs 16.3 on Wolseley & 16.1 on Grafton, as per Reuters data

** Stock had risen c.17 pct YTD