** Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of
building materials, down c.2.8 pct & 3rd top FTSE-100 loser
after Panmure Gordon says P/E ratio could contract in
short term
** On track for sharpest 3-day drop in c.8 mnths after
market reacts poorly to in-line results reported two days
earlier
** Panmure Gordon shaves TP down to 1950p from 2300p and
moves to "sell" from "buy"
** 10 of 19 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 8
"hold" and 1 "sell" or lower; their median PT is 2300p
** Brokerage says valuation at par with peers Wolseley
and Grafton
** Travis Perkins trades at forward 12 mnth P/E of 15.6 vs
16.3 on Wolseley & 16.1 on Grafton, as per Reuters data
** Stock had risen c.17 pct YTD
